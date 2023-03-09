Starbucks to Open Community Store in Akron with LeBron James Family Foundation

The LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) has partnered with Starbucks Coffee Company to open an innovative model licensed Community Store inside the Foundation’s upcoming House Three Thirty. Designed to serve the community in a whole new way, this location’s team members (employees) are I PROMISE students, parents, teachers, and other family members maintaining gainful employment while pursuing their passions and acquiring unique job-training experience.

Part of LJFF’s first cohort of team members for House Three Thirty, their reimagined training program provides best-in-class industry skills and an emphasis on essential life skills, with a special focus on serving in the Foundation’s signature “We Are Family” way. With all proceeds of sales going back to the Foundation, this licensed Starbucks Community Store is serving its guests, team members, and community with life-changing opportunities.

“The vision for House Three Thirty is to serve our families’ need for more work experience and hands-on job training. That extends to every single facet of the expansive space, including this one-of-a-kind Starbucks location,” says Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “We’re so thankful to Starbucks for trusting us to help rewrite the handbook on what job training looks like and how we can employ people for their futures. What you can expect from this location is caring and prepared team members, “be best” service, a warm and welcoming environment, and a community model that we believe can change the world.”

The LeBron James Family Foundation’s Starbucks is located inside House Three Thirty, an innovative, multi-use space for the entire community to gather and engage in immediately impactful programming. The store, centrally located on Market Street and within walking distance of the I Promise School, will feature a family sitting area as well as a seasonal outdoor patio for people to gather together. The biggest differentiating factor of this store will be its team members.

“This Starbucks represents another pathway for our students still working to obtain their high school GEDs. For our parents looking for a better paying job and more meaningful employment. For our friends of the family exploring a new industry for the first time. And while they’re pursuing their own passions, they’re fueling it in others with their service. This can touch so many lives,” adds Campbell.

“The opportunity to learn, work and serve my community in this incredible way is life-changing for me and everyone who works at House Three Thirty,” says D'Onjai White, Starbucks Assistant Store Manager and House Three Thirty Team Member. “We’re looking forward to providing a whole new “We Are Family” kind of service you can only get here, because this opportunity means the world to us.”

This community model location will be open to the public for the first time on March 30, 2023, also known as 330 Day in Akron, during House Three Thirty’s official opening.