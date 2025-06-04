On June 4, the Board of Directors of Starbucks Corporation appointed Mike Grams, currently EVP, North America chief coffeehouse officer, to the position of chief operating officer, a reinstated position in the company’s executive leadership team, effective immediately. In addition to leading the company’s North American coffeehouses, Grams will now oversee global coffeehouse development and global supply chain.

Grams, age 55, joined the company in February 2025, after nearly thirty years at Taco Bell Corp. where he held various leadership positions within the company, including President and Chief Operating Officer from 2020 to 2024, Global Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, North America from 2017 to 2020 and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Development Officer from 2015 to 2019.

In connection with his appointment, Grams’ base salary will be increased from $700,000 per year to $900,000 per year, and his annual incentive bonus target will be increased from 100% of base salary to 125 percent of base salary, which will, in each case, be prorated for fiscal year 2025. There are no arrangements or understandings between Grams and any other person pursuant to which he was appointed as coo. Grams does not have any family relationship with any director or other executive officer of the company, or any person nominated or chosen by the company to become a director or executive officer, and there are no transactions in which Grams has an interest requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K currently contemplated or since the beginning of the last fiscal year.

On June 4, 2025, the Company also announced that Brad Lerman would no longer serve as the company’s evp, chief legal officer, as of a date to be determined. The company anticipates that Lerman will continue to serve as chief legal officer until his successor has been identified and is in role. Lerman’s separation from the company meets the conditions of the “without cause” provisions of the company’s Executive Severance and Change in Control Plan for purposes of all plan benefits thereunder.