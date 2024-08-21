Starting Thursday, August 22, Starbucks welcomes back fall’s main character: the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, along with newcomer Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai and a full menu of fall favorites.

Fan-Favorite Fall Beverages and Baked Goods for All:

It’s a pumpkin spice fall: The seasonal icon Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks fall menu for its 21 st year, bringing with it the flavors and feels fall lovers anxiously await each year. Customers can also enjoy the flavors they know and love with the returning Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and fan-favorite Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

The apple of your eye: Making its debut this season, Starbucks new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai. Featuring warming spice flavors of chai seamlessly combined with the sweet crisp flavors of apple and the creamy texture of oatmilk, this new seasonal sip is reminiscent of the homemade apple pie enjoyed at beloved fall gatherings. Also joining the fall lineup include two returning apple favorites: the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

Customers can enjoy the new Raccoon Cake Pop, decadent and creamy Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, flaky Baked Apple Croissant or fan-favorite Pumpkin Loaf as the perfect pairing with Starbucks seasonal beverages.

Fall in Love with New Seasonal Merchandise:

Customers can fall head over heels for a variety of new, seasonally inspired drinkware* including tumblers, cold cups, mugs and more in vibrant orange and deep purple and green hues. Starbucks is also introducing artist Rex Sterling Hamilton’s vibrant collection of drinkware that radiates joy and energy as part of Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series.

Fall Returns to Starbucks Reserve: Beginning on Aug. 22, Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York and Seattle will debut a fall menu with three new pumpkin spice beverages, the new Pumpkin Spice Affogato, Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini and the Pumpkin Spice Martini Flight, alongside the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte and more.

Even More Fall Flavors… At Home!: The flavors of fall are also available down the grocery aisle, including Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink and more, available wherever groceries are sold.



*Customers can bring any reusable cup into Starbucks and receive a $.10 discount on their order and Starbucks Rewards members can also earn 25 bonus stars when they bring in a reusable cup.