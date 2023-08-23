The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns to Menu

Since its introduction in 2003, the return of Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) marks the unofficial start of fall for many and Starbucks customers can celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved beverage with their first sip when the fall menu returns Thursday, August 24.

The drink that started it all – the PSL – is back for its 20th year at Starbucks. The popular Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew also returns this fall.

Customers can also enjoy the new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, which was inspired by a popular customer and barista customization, pairing a rich blend of spiced chai notes with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Joining the fall lineup this year is the new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar, shaken together and topped with oatmilk for a smooth and balanced sip that is full of fall flavor. The Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato returns for its third year.

The new Baked Apple Croissant is the perfect seasonal treat, made with layers of croissant dough wrapped around a warm apple filling and tossed with sugar. Returning seasonal bakery items include the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, the Owl Cake Pop, and the popular Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf which is available year-round.

For the first time, Starbucks Reserve locations in Seattle, Chicago and New York City will offer pumpkin spice beverages, including the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte, and Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. New artisanal Princi bakery items joining the menu include a Pumpkin Maritozzo and Pumpkin Spice Cake.