Starbucks Releases New Pink Drink for Valentine's Day

Starbucks has two new ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day and Palentine’s Day (or both!)— a colorful, customized beverage and a special offer from Starbucks Delivers.

Here are the details:

Indulge in the ultimate pairing of chocolate and strawberries: Pink Drink with Chocolate Cream Cold Foam. From Feb. 6 – 14, customers can order the beverage through the Starbucks app or by asking their barista for the Pink Drink with Chocolate Cold Foam.

Send Starbucks to a brew-tiful bestie with Uber Eats: This Valentine’s Day (Tuesday, Feb. 14), customers who place a Starbucks order with Uber Eats will receive 50% off their total (up to a max of $10 off) when using the code: VDAY50OFF. ​​​​​​​ This offer only applies to Starbucks orders placed through the Uber Eats app and will not be valid in the Starbucks app or in Starbucks stores.



​​​​​​​

Exchange pretty cute presents: Instead of flowers, customers can consider gifting drinkware from this year’s Valentine’s Day merchandise collection.

To continue building connections during Valentine’s week, customers can tune in to The Starbucks Daily in partnership with Hark Audio to enjoy a daily uplifting story that is short enough to enjoy over a cup of coffee and compelling enough to spark conversation. Starting Feb. 15, the first edition will highlight romance with an inspiring 70-year love story. Starbucks Rewards members can navigate to the latest edition of The Starbucks Daily through the Starbucks app.