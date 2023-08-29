Starbucks Releases Third Merchandise Collection from its Artist Collaboration Series

Starbucks third merchandise collection of Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series is now available in participating U.S. Starbucks stores, while supplies last. The ongoing series, launched in May 2023, celebrates and elevates the diverse voices and stories of artists from around the world through uniquely-designed merchandise.

The latest collection, designed by artist, muralist, painter, illustrator, and educator Manuela Guillén, celebrates her family and honors Latin American culture.

What you need to know:

About the Artist: Based in Philadelphia with Cuban and Salvadorian roots, Manuela Guillén’s collection honors Latin American culture with colorful nature-inspired motifs, playful shapes, and joyous wording such as buenas vibras, or good vibes. Guillén shares: “I think community comes first for me. When I want to put my art in the world, I try to put everyone in my mind. My art is connecting with people and the earth.”



About the Merchandise & Availability: Exclusively designed for Starbucks, the drinkware collection includes the ‘Manuela Dream’ stainless steel tumbler, ‘Buenas Vibras’ cold cup and ‘Manuela Heart’ cold cup. The new collection is available now in participating U.S. Starbucks stores, while supplies last. "Manuela Dream" Stainless Steel Tumbler : This tumbler showcases a fanciful self-portrait of Manuela, with her hair adorned in colorful, nature-inspired motifs against a pristine white background—a burst of celebration and creativity. "Buenas Vibras" Cold Cup : Embracing the joyful spirit of "good vibes," this design features doodle-style drawings of colorful plants, butterflies, birds, and a friendly jaguar. Both sunny and rainy scenes coexist, reflecting the vibrant mosaic of Latin American experiences. "Manuela Heart" Cold Cup : This cold cup playfully captures the duality of first-generation experiences. The central figure reaches towards the sky, bridged by the sun's rays. Agave plants frame the scene, while palm trees harken back to Guillén's early artworks.

