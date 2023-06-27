Starbucks Rolls Out Frozen Lemonade Refreshers

Summer is in full swing, and Starbucks is keeping the vibes cool with new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages, available in three flavors, joining the permanent menu beginning Tuesday, June 27.

The new Frozen Starbucks Refreshers are available in three flavors: Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade.