Starbucks Rolls Out Frozen Lemonade Refreshers

Summer is in full swing, and Starbucks is keeping the vibes cool with new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages, available in three flavors, joining the permanent menu beginning Tuesday, June 27.
The new Frozen Starbucks Refreshers are available in three flavors: Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade.
- The new fruity and flavorful blended beverages feature vibrant Starbucks Refreshers beverages blended with real fruit pieces and lemonade and a swirl of strawberry puree for a refreshingly frozen, escape in a cup.
- Since 2021, Starbucks Refreshers are the fastest growing beverage category at company-operated Starbucks stores in the US.
- To keep your favorite summer beverages staying (and looking) cool all summer long, Starbucks is introducing a new line of drinkware that exudes pure summer with electric lime greens, vibrant pinks and eye-catching designs.
- Starbucks is also bringing its second collection of Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series to stores nationwide today. Created in partnership with Washington DC artist and illustrator, Yiqiao Wang, the collection honors the Deaf community with a design featuring bold and colorful hands that express the word “connect” in American Sign Language (ASL).
- Customers can also enjoy summer sipping from home with Starbucks Pink Drink and Starbucks Paradise Drink RTD beverages, available where groceries are sold.
