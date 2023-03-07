Starbucks Rolls Out New Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Spring has officially sprung at Starbucks. Beginning today, Tuesday, March 7, customers can enjoy the new spring menu, including the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew.
- Starbucks new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew offers flavors of cinnamon and caramel that are swirled into Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew then topped with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping. The beverage will be available to enjoy year-round.
- “Taking inspiration from salted caramels and gooey sticky buns, the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew is a lovely balance of decadent baking flavors with a delicate and creamy cold foam topping that seamlessly blends into the coffee with each sip,” says Erin Marinan, Starbucks beverage developer. “This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor.”
- Customers can find a selection of new, colorful spring-inspired drinkware this spring.
- Starbucks Anniversary Blend returns to Starbucks this spring, as well as two Starbucks Reserve coffees that are available for a limited time at select Starbucks stores and Starbucks Reserve locations: Starbucks Reserve Guatemala Lake Atitlán and Starbucks Reserve Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Chelelektu.
