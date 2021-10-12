Starbucks' Seasonal Products Return to Stores, Including Gingerbread Coffee

Starbucks announced that seasonal at-home products are back and available now where groceries are sold and online. This includes festive flavors like freshly baked gingerbread with new Starbucks Gingerbread Flavored Coffee, the layered and balanced Starbucks Holiday Blend, or the minty, chocolatey joy of Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee.

For anytime you want to celebrate the season, enjoy Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee which combines bright, lively Latin American and smooth, earthy Indonesian beans, roasted to bring out their full flavors. Available in Roast & Ground and K-Cup pods for a limited time.

For a fa la la la la, la la la festive flavor… try new Starbucks Gingerbread Flavored Coffee that includes aromas of cinnamon and clove and a note of sweetness, blended with our lightest roast coffee for a heartwarming treat. Available in K-Cup pods for a limited time.

For a holiday treat that’s simply mint to be: