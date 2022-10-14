Starbucks' Star Days Return Starting October 17

Star Days is back at Starbucks.
Starting Monday, October 17 through October 23, Starbucks is celebrating its Starbucks Rewards members with the return of Star Days – the most rewarding week of the year, full of fun ways for members to earn Stars and the chance to win from more than 2 million prizes.
This year, members can visit StarbucksStarDays.com or the Starbucks app to learn about the two different ways to win:
- Million Stars Giveaway: Every day of the week, 1,000 Starbucks Rewards members will win 1,000 Stars by making a qualifying purchase that will enter them in the sweepstakes. That’s 1,000,000 Stars up for grabs each day!
- Star Days Arcade: Rewards members can also play Star Days Arcade games – Star Catch, Star Rush and Star Blast – for a chance to win their favorite fall drinks, food and more.
