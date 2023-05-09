Starbucks' Summer Menu Hits Stores Nationwide

Summer has arrived at Starbucks. Starting Tuesday, May 9, customers can enjoy two new summer beverages – the Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino blended beverage and White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew. Also, part of the summer menu is a new whole bean packaged coffee, Starbucks Green Apron Blend, which was co-created with over 24,000 Starbucks baristas and is available as brewed coffee and packaged coffee. To round out the menu, customers can enjoy the bite-sized Bumblebee Cake Pop.

New Starbucks Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino Blended Beverage

The Starbucks Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino blended beverage features Starbucks Frappuccino roast coffee, sweet chocolate, and refreshing mint flavors with rich Frappuccino chips blended into a cooler-than-cool treat. The beverage is finished with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle topping.

“With the Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, we wanted to take a new approach to the classic combination of mint and chocolate to create a blended coffee beverage that elicits nostalgia for one of our favorite summer treats,” says Maureen Matthews of Starbucks beverage development team. “The new white chocolate mint sauce is subtle and creamy, and when paired with the crunch of Frappuccino chips and a swirl of rich mocha, is reminiscent of mint chocolate chip ice cream poolside on a warm summer day.”

Available starting May 9 in the U.S. for a limited time, while supplies last.

New Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew

Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew combines the balanced and smooth taste of Starbucks Cold Brew with a summer twist. This delightfully dreamy beverage is sweetened with macadamia syrup, topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.

“When creating Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, we were inspired by memories of fresh macadamia nuts on tropical vacations and the distinct flavor of white chocolate macadamia nut cookies,” adds Matt Thornton of Starbucks beverage development team. “The smooth flavor profile of Starbucks Cold Brew combined with the nuttiness of macadamia flavor, creaminess of white chocolate flavored sauce in the cold foam, and salty cookie crumbs delivers the perfect balance of sweet and savory that customers love and offers a moment of summer fun with every sip.”

Available in the U.S. staring May 9 for a limited time, while supplies last.

New Starbucks Green Apron Blend

New Starbucks Green Apron Blend is a light and lively Starbucks Blonde roast coffee, with hints of Honeybell orange and graham crackers, to emulate the brightness and energy of Starbucks partners (employees) and stores.

As part of Starbucks continued commitment to its partners, the company is designating $5 per bag and, for a limited time, $0.10 per brewed cup of Green Apron Blend sold to the Caring Unites Partners (CUP) Fund, a Starbucks program that provides grants to eligible Starbucks employees in times of need. Nearly 24,000 idea submissions from Starbucks partners shaped its flavor and roast profiles, as well as which regions the coffee was sourced from, and the look and feel of the packaging.

Green Apron Blend is available at company-operated stores in the U.S. as a 1 lb. bag of whole bean coffee year-round, and starting May 9, will be available as a daily brewed hot coffee for a limited time. Read more about Starbucks Green Apron Blend on Starbucks Stories.

New Bumblebee Cake Pop

Buzzing into Starbucks stores in the U.S. for a limited time, the new Bumblebee Cake Pop combines vanilla cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in yellow chocolaty icing, and finished with a fun bumblebee design for the perfect bite-sized treat to spark joy this summer.

New Summer Drinkware

For customers who want to feel the summer vibes no matter where they are, Starbucks is introducing a new line of vibrant, summer-inspired drinkware. From cold cups in trending colors of pink and blue, metallics and prints, to ever-popular color-changing cups, Starbucks summer merchandise is the perfect addition to every summer activity.

Summer-inspired drinkware

As always, customers can bring any clean, reusable cup into Starbucks and receive a 10-cent discount on their order. Plus, Starbucks Rewards members can also receive 25 bonus Stars in addition to the $.10 discount when they use a reusable cup.

Starbucks Reserve Whole Bean Coffee

Also available for a limited time at Starbucks stores and Starbucks Reserve locations in the U.S. are two single-origin Starbucks Reserve coffees, hand-picked for the summer season and roasted daily at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries.

Starbucks Reserve Rwanda Sholi is a rare coffee from Rwanda featuring tea-like florals, notes of raspberry and cherry skins, and toffee sweetness. The woman-founded coffee cooperative behind this coffee is focused on a spirit of service to others.

Starbucks Reserve Papua New Guinea Moanti, named after Moanti Ise, represents the one-woman force who brought hundreds of smallholder farmers together and transformed the lives of her community. This rare coffee from Papua New Guinea has aromas of sandalwood, notes of cocoa nib, hints of thyme and a syrupy-sweet finish.

Starbucks Frappuccino Mini Chilled Coffee Ready-To-Drink Beverage

For another convenient way to enjoy Starbucks beverages on-the-go, try the new ready-to-drink Starbucks Frappuccino Mini chilled coffee drink, available in Caramel and White Chocolate Mocha Read more about the new Starbucks ready-to-drink beverage line-up here.