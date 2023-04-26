Starbucks Teams Up with Fashion Designer Brandon Blackwood to Release Sling Bottle Bags

To celebrate the recent release of RTD Starbucks Pink Drink and Starbucks Paradise Drink, two new bottled beverages inspired by the popular handcrafted drinks at Starbucks cafés, fashion designer Brandon Blackwood has created limited-edition sling bottle bags as the perfect way to carry the new beverages on-the-go. Blackwood took inspiration from the colors, flavors and textures of the beverages to design the newest must-have accessory.

The new bottled beverages feature vibrant fruit flavors combined with coconutmilk and refreshing fruit juice. Starbucks Pink Drink features bold fruit flavors of strawberry and açaí combined with coconutmilk and refreshing fruit juice. Starbucks Paradise Drink features tropical fruit flavors of pineapple and passionfruit, blended with coconutmilk and refreshing fruit juice. The new colorful and refreshing nondairy beverages, RTD Starbucks Pink Drink and Starbucks Paradise Drink, are available nationwide where groceries are sold.

Pink Drink first took social media by storm in 2016 as a beverage created by a fan, and it officially joined Starbucks menu in 2017 followed by Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers beverage last summer. With their bright hues and refreshing taste, the fan-favorite beverages have become more than just drinks, but an expression of individual personality.

In the same spirit of creative collaboration, the new Brandon Blackwood + Starbucks Sip & Sling Collection features sling bottle bags in two gradient colors: a bold pink-hued design inspired by the fruit flavors of strawberry and açaí in Starbucks Pink Drink, and an ombre design inspired by pineapple and passionfruit flavors in Starbucks Paradise Drink.

“I like giving people fun and bold ways to accessorize and individually express themselves."

“This is a dream collaboration for me,” said Blackwood, whose handbag and accessory collections have become iconic in their own right. Blackwood has been lauded for his positive impact on fashion and culture at large. He is the recent recipient of the highest industry accolades and is beloved among his dedicated fans who carry his bags and share on social media.

“My designs are a reflection of my creativity and how my community inspires me, and I credit social media with not only helping me connect with them – but driving our popularity relatively quickly over the last few years,” says Blackwood. “I like giving people fun and bold ways to accessorize and individually express themselves and I like how these drinks were fan inspired. Which is the reason why this collaboration with Starbucks and creating a bag for the new RTD Pink Drink and Starbucks Paradise Drink makes so much sense.”

The Brandon Blackwood + Starbucks Sip & Sling Collection will be available for pre-sale purchase during a limited-edition drop at StarbucksSipandSling.com on Friday, April 28, at 9am PT/12pm ET. Each bottle bag will be sold for $75. The design includes a space to carry a bottle, as well as a compartment for items such as a phone and cards.

As part of the campaign, Starbucks is supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation’s largest mentoring organization, dedicated to youth empowerment with justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion values at the core of its mission.