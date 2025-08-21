Starting August 21, Starbucks is expanding the test of Coco Matcha and Coco Cold Brew to more than 400 stores across New York City, greater Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as select cities in the Midwest.

The new Coco Matcha and Coco Cold Brew––which layers creamy matcha foam or silky cold brew foam atop refreshing coconut water––are the latest products we are testing as part of our plan to accelerate health and wellness innovation.

Coco Matcha: Features hydrating coconut water over ice, topped with a creamy layer of unsweetened Matcha Cold Foam. The subtle, tropical sweetness from the coconut water brings delicious flavor to the matcha for a new, layered twist on refreshment. A grande contains 230 calories and 11 grams of sugar.

Coco Cold Brew: Features hydrating coconut water over ice, crowned with silky cold brew foam. The subtle, tropical sweetness from the coconut water pairs perfectly with the cold brew foam for a new, layered twist on refreshment. A grande contains 70 calories and 9 grams of sugar.

Two tall glasses of beverages are displayed. The left glass contains a green drink with a frothy top, while the right glass features a layered iced coffee with a creamy brown foam on top. Both drinks are served over ice against a soft green background.

The beverages were first tested in New York City this past July through our ‘Starting 5’ innovation program, which tests new ideas in five coffeehouses to gather real-time feedback from customers and baristas before rolling out to more stores.

The regional test will allow us to continue testing the beverages and gathering feedback from customers and partners (employees). We look forward to learning from our customers and partners on this test and don’t have additional details to share on the future expansion of the products.

Starbucks has a long-standing commitment to high-quality beverages and food and empowers customers to make informed nutritional decisions, with transparency on ingredients, calories, and more. Plus, we keep it simple—no high fructose corn syrup, artificial dyes, flavors, or artificial trans-fats. Earlier this year we eliminated sugar from our matcha powder, as well as removed the extra charge for non-dairy milk customizations in Nov. 2024. In the fall we will launch new protein cold foams.