This Veterans Day, Starbucks is proud to continue its year-round commitment to those who serve. On November 11, 2025, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12 fl oz) brewed coffee (hot or iced)* at participating U.S. stores.

Starbucks will also donate $200,000 divided evenly between the USO and Wounded Warrior Project – to support programs that strengthen the well-being of service members, Veterans, and their families.

This builds on Starbucks ongoing commitment to serve Veterans, those who serve and their families. Here’s how we provide stability, opportunity and connection every day:

More than 40,000 Veterans and military spouses work at Starbucks

250+ Military Family Stores on or near bases nationwide

Best-in-class benefits and resources for Veterans and their families, namely: Military Service Pay (provides up to 80 hours of pay per year when service obligations take them away from their Starbucks work) and relocation support Ability to extend Starbucks College Achievement Plan benefit to qualifying family members to receive 100% upfront tuition coverage for a first-time bachelor’s degree online through Arizona State University. Customized care for full- and part-time Veteran and military spouse partners (employees).

