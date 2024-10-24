This Veterans Day, Starbucks, alongside its partner (employee)-led resource group the Armed Forces Network, is proud to once again honor and give back to the Veteran and military community through free coffee* and expanded support.

On November 11, 2024, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) brewed coffee (hot or iced) for Veterans, service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Starbucks is donating $200,000 shared evenly to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project. These organizations address comprehensive needs of Veteran families. Expansion of Military Family Stores: Starbucks is welcoming nearly 100 on-base Starbucks stores into the Starbucks Military Family Store portfolio. These stores advance Veteran causes, accelerate hiring in military communities, and support the transition from military to civilian careers. Military Family Stores closely collaborate with Veterans Service Organizations to link local Veterans and their families with important resources and services. These on-base stores feature specific elements reflective of the Military Family Store model such as military art, military-designated aprons and guidon flags.

*Valid at participating U.S. locations. Limit 1 per customer. Cold Brew is not included. Cafés and drive-thru only.

