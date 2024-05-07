Starting Tuesday, May 7, Starbucks is officially on summertime with a new summer menu:

The new Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers Beverage,Summer-Berry Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverage and Summer Skies Drink feature a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry combined with water, lemonade or coconutmilk poured over a layer of new raspberry flavored pearls. When creating these drinks, Starbucks beverage developers wanted to add a refreshing pop of flavor and color. To do so, they drew inspiration from drinks around the world, especially East Asian beverages with boba or pearls that have been popular for decades – and the new raspberry flavored pearls were born. The customer favorite White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew is returning for its second year. Fruity flavors are taking over the bakery case, with the new Orange Cream Cake Pop and new Pineapple Cloud Cake. And a new Iced Coffee Blend joins the permanent menu, crafted with Latin American beans with notes of malted chocolate and brown sugar sweetness, now served unsweetened without classic syrup.



The best deals are in the Starbucks app during Summer App-y Days, including: 50% off one handcrafted beverage every Friday from 12-6 local time (May 15-31). A personalized offer, ranging from Triple Star Days to BOGOs to beverage discounts, that will be revealed in the app every Monday (May 13-27). App-y Days deals are available to Starbucks Rewards members. Joining is free and easy, download the Starbucks app and sign up by clicking on the ‘New Members Get 50% Off’ link. Anyone who joins through this link by the end of May will receive 50% off any handcrafted drink offer during their first week as a member.



Starbucks is unveiling a new summer drinkware collection with an exclusive Stanley x Starbucks Quencher, cold cups, keychains and more in tropical colors and glimmering pastels. Also, the latest collection of the Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series , created byChinese American artist Monyee Chau (they/them) will be in select Starbucks stores. The collection celebrates moments of togetherness, community-building and everyday joy to honor Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage (AANHPI) Month.