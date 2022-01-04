Starbucks Winter Menu Returns with Pistachio Latte

Starbucks winter menu returns starting today, Tuesday, January 4, offering a variety of choices for customers as they embrace the new year with new outlooks and routines. Following rave customer reviews, the Pistachio Latte will return for its second year alongside a variety of beverages and food that will help customers kick off the new year.

Starbucks winter drinks are fan-approved...

The Pistachio Latte made a splash when it launched last winter, and Starbucks shared that it’s returning to stores on Tuesday, January 4 throughout the winter while supplies last. Available hot and iced the Pistachio Latte features cozy flavors of pistachio paired with Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk finished with a brown buttery topping.

The Pistachio Latte was inspired by the Pistachio Latte that first debuted at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in 2019

Customers have shared their love of the Pistachio Latte on social media, and the hashtag #pistachiolatte has been viewed nearly 200 million times on TikTok . Many videos feature customers raving about the Starbucks Pistachio Latte.

Many videos feature customers about the Starbucks Pistachio Latte. Like all beverages at Starbucks, the Pistachio Latte can be customized based on personal preferences:

Try it with one of our many milk options including: nonfat milk, oatmilk, coconutmilk, almondmilk and soymilk. (Note: the pistachio sauce in the latte contains dairy)

Add an extra shot of our signature espresso

Ask for fewer pumps of sauce

Add the pistachio sauce to Cold Brew, Americano or Nitro for something entirely new!

Meatless Mondays Return

Starbucks is bringing back Meatless Mondays for the month of January. Every Monday in January customers can enjoy $2 off the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich at participating stores in the U.S., while supplies last. The offer is available on the Starbucks app, in-store and now for the first time through Starbucks Delivers on the Uber Eats app.

The Impossible Breakfast Sandwich features the savory flavor of Impossible plant-based sausage combined with a cage-free fried egg and aged cheddar cheese on an artisanal sesame ciabatta bun. It’s everything you love about a classic sausage breakfast sandwich but with plant-based sausage.

A recent survey conducted by Data Decisions Group on behalf of Meatless Monday, a global movement that encourages people to reduce meat in their diet for their health and the health of the planet, found that 65% of respondents plan on trying more meatless meals, with nearly 50% planning to participate in Meatless Mondays.

Ice, ice baby

Cold coffee continues to be popular with customers and this winter, we’re continuing to focus on a few cold coffee beverages that are available year-round as part of our permanent menu, including: the invigorating Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso and creamy Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso which were introduced as part of the new Iced Shaken Espresso platform last spring.

Customers looking for a boost with a super-smooth taste can also enjoy the Nitro Cold Brew and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew, along with other cold brew beverages on the permanent menu.

Bring your favorites home this Winter

With 68% of American workers preferring a hybrid workplace model, Starbucks has new at-home products to help start WFH days on the right note.