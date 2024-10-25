Roy Rogers Restaurants, the iconic western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Md., announces a lineup of exciting menu developments and offerings ahead of the holiday season. Starting October 24, the restaurant’s beloved Steak and Cheese Sandwich, Apple Crisp and Cookies & Cream Shake will return to the menu, while the new Steak and Cheese Breakfast Wrap makes its debut at participating locations.

The Steak and Cheese features thin slices of perfectly marinated steak, complimented with American cheese and grilled onions on a delicious sub roll. Customers can elevate their in-restaurant or to-go experience by turning it into a combo with any of Roy’s side dishes. New this Fall, guests can try the Steak and Cheese Breakfast Wrap featuring marinated steak and freshly scrambled eggs with American and Monterey Jack cheeses all wrapped in a warm tortilla.

“The launch of our Steak and Cheese Sandwich always generates great excitement,” says John Giffin, Senior Director of Marketing at Roy Rogers. “This year we’re taking it a step further and offering steak and cheese on the menu all day long with the addition of the new Steak and Cheese Breakfast Wrap.”

The long-time favorite and highly anticipated Apple Crisp dessert is making a big return to the menu with deliciously crafted baked cinnamon apples topped with a crispy cheese crumble and vanilla ice cream. Additionally, the Cookies and Cream Milkshake is back on the menu.

“We’re particularly proud to bring back the Apple Crisp this holiday season as it continues to be one of our most requested menu items,” says Jim Plamondon, Co-President at Roy Rogers. “With new additions across all dayparts, we are focused on broadening our unique offerings, catering to all customer preferences.”