Steak ‘n Shake Brings Back Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake

Steak ‘n Shake is kicking off the holiday season with the return of the nostalgia-inducing fan-favorite, the Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake.
The icy-cool Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake features a hand-dipped milkshake blended with peppermint syrup, pieces of chocolate and peppermint candy and finished with whipped cream, more peppermint and a cherry.
Plus, when you download the new Steak ‘n Shake App and join the Rewards Club, you will receive a free specialty milkshake (including the Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake). Pair your milkshake with a mouth-watering Steakburger and signature fries for the tastiest way to spread holiday cheer this year.
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.