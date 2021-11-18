Steak ‘n Shake Brings Back Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake

Steak ‘n Shake is kicking off the holiday season with the return of the nostalgia-inducing fan-favorite, the Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake.

The icy-cool Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake features a hand-dipped milkshake blended with peppermint syrup, pieces of chocolate and peppermint candy and finished with whipped cream, more peppermint and a cherry.

Plus, when you download the new Steak ‘n Shake App and join the Rewards Club, you will receive a free specialty milkshake (including the Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake). Pair your milkshake with a mouth-watering Steakburger and signature fries for the tastiest way to spread holiday cheer this year.