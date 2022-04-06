Stephanie Sollers Named CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts

Robert Earl, co-founder of Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC) announced the appointment of Stephanie Sollers as the company’s first CEO. Sollers joins VDC, a market leader in the virtual dining space, during an exciting time for the industry, and her appointment positions the company for its planned accelerated growth.

“From the moment I met Stephanie, I was struck by her insight into the industry, her passionate approach to business and her ability to inspire and get the best out of her team,” said Robert Earl. “As we gear up for aggressive growth and expansion, with exciting new brands and development of proprietary technology, having Stephanie on board as CEO, with her breadth of experience, strength and knowledge, is precisely what we need to achieve our goals.”

Sollers brings over a decade of experience in the food + technology space to VDC. Her most recent role was the Enterprise Partnerships Lead at DoorDash executing new verticals for delivery-only brands and ghost kitchens. Other previous roles include her work as an executive in the advertising + technology industry as Sollers led the go-to-market narratives across North America, Europe and Asia for the organization, as well as for new product launches.

“I am energized to join Robert and the visionary team at VDC, the powerhouse group that developed one of the fastest growing restaurant brands since launching in December 2020, MrBeast Burger,” says Sollers. “Robert is a one-of-a-kind leader and trailblazer. Much of my career has been at fast-paced and high-growth technology companies, and I look forward to continuing that path at VDC by expanding our food technology solutions to help restaurants and continuing to bring digital communities to life. Since joining VDC, I have been working directly with creators including MrBeast, Jimmy Donaldson, and his leadership team to grow MBB and expand into new markets around the world. In the near-term, I intend to source top-tier talent to grow our technology solutions, expand our business globally and offer best-in-class service to our partners.”

Sollers’ experience includes working with engineering teams to shape new technology solutions for Fortune 500 restaurant brands. As CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts, Sollers will drive and implement strategic and operational initiatives – the building blocks of the brand’s platform. She will lead VDC senior management team to ensure maximum expansion for virtual brands across the global marketplace with a particular focus in fundraising, investor relations and identifying emerging tech opportunities.