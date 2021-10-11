Stewart-Sutherland Receives Certification from Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

Stewart-Sutherland, INC. a business specializing in sustainable paper bag converting, announced national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Counsel, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Counsel is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.