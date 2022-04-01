Sticks Kebob Shop Rolls Out Franchise Opportunity

Charlottesville, Virginia-based Sticks Kebob Shop, a Mediterranean-style restaurant offering quick, healthy and affordable alternatives to fast food, is expanding through franchising opportunities. The highly popular, fast-casual eatery has been approved for franchise expansion in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Founded in 2000 by three partners with roots in the world of fine dining, Sticks Kebob Shop has achieved success by offering fresh food options loaded with flavor and made from scratch. “We are excited to bring the concept of ‘fresh food, fast’ to more health-conscious diners, foodies and families on the East Coast,” said owner Chris DuBois. “We offer 20 years of a highly reputable and replicable business model and a proven brand experience. Combine those with cost-efficient operations, and you have a lucrative franchising opportunity.”

Roy Jones has joined the Sticks’ franchising team to serve as CEO and managing partner. Roy has extensive executive and field experience with Domino’s Pizza and will provide invaluable operational knowledge of both sides of the franchise relationship.

Sticks offers hand-cut chicken, beef sirloin, pork, shrimp, kibbeh, mixed vegetables and lamb fired up on the grill, plus options like falafel, hummus, delicious dipping sauces, tabouleh, and fresh-squeezed limeade that have all contributed to a cult-like following. The restaurant also offers many options for dining, including dine-in, online ordering for carry out, catering, third-party delivery and events. Beyond their tasty kebob wraps, salads and platters, Sticks stands out as a community favorite by giving generously to local nonprofits and embracing environmentally friendly practices.

“We are a busy society that craves quick, healthy, fresh and affordable meals on the go,” says owner Ty Austin. “We are able to meet all of these needs and more with our current business model, the great care that goes into the quality of food that we serve, and the overall customer experience. We have a pretty amazing success story spanning 20 years to share with future franchisees.”

Sticks Kebob Shop currently has two locations in Charlottesville and one in Richmond, VA. The goal is to have 20 additional locations on the East Coast by 2025.