Stoner’s Pizza, a fast-growing, quick-service pizza franchise, has announced a delectable 4-year partnership with the reigning NHL Stanley Cup Champions to become “The Official Pizza of the Florida Panthers.”

Stoner’s and the Panthers worked together to develop a fully branded concession area inside Amerant Bank Arena in anticipation of the 2024-2025 season. Located outside of Section 316, the new addition will give fans the opportunity to delight their taste buds with delicious pizza and indulgent half-baked cookies. A grand opening is scheduled for September 30th when the Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in their final preseason game.

“It’s an honor to become ‘The Official Pizza of the Florida Panthers’ after a historic Stanley Cup victory,” said John Stetson, CEO and Owner of Stoner’s Pizza. “As a South Florida-based Company, this is a natural partnership that will highlight our shared commitment to excellence and the community, while elevating the Stoner’s brand on a national level. Let’s Go Cats!”

During this season, Stoner’s will offer fans a “Game Day Special” where fans can use promo code “GOCATS” to receive a Buy One Get One deal on large cheese and pepperoni pizzas. The next day, Panther’s fans can use promo code “HATTRICK” and receive six free half-baked cookies with any purchase of $15 or more.

Fans can now download the Stoner’s Pizza app, available in the Apple and Google Play stores, for convenient access to their favorite menu items. Additionally, Stoner’s Pizza invites customers to join the Stoner’s Rewards loyalty program, where members can earn points on all purchases, enjoy exclusive offers, and, for a limited time, new members will receive a free Small Cheese Pizza upon enrollment.

Stoner’s Pizza is a delivery and takeout-focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend recipes. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

Stoners currently operates 48 restaurants system-wide, spanning seven states, with an additional 15 units in development.