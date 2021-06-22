Stoner's Pizza Joint to Expand into Denver

Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be expanding its footprint to Denver, Colorado. The first location at 6460 E. Yale Avenue, Denver, CO 80222 is expected to open in September 2021 in the Yale Retail Center. The brand plans to ramp up growth through a selective strategy and aims to open several locations in the Denver market over the next three years.

"Our expansion into the Denver, CO market is an exciting chapter in our growth story. We believe our brand will resonate well with the Denver culture and look forward to expanding outside of our current southeast footprint," says Chairman of the Board, Mark Groussman. "We want to continue to target markets such as Denver with strong growth and provide opportunity for new franchisees."

The Denver expansion will be led by Jason Goetz, former Regional Manager of SOL Mexican Cocina. "The Denver market is a natural fit for Stoner's Pizza Joint. I am thrilled to lead the opening of Stoner's first store here and eager to grow the brand throughout the city," says Jason Goetz.