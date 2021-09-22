Stoner's Pizza Joint Hires William Carlisi as VP of Purchasing and Franchise Sales

Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today the addition of William "Judd" Carlisi as Vice President of Purchasing & Franchise Sales as the pizza chain approaches the opening of its 24th store.

Mr. Carlisi will ramp up the company's focus on product procurement and distribution to continue the brands rapid growth. His focus will center around vendor partnerships, franchisee support, and sales.

"I'm excited to be part of the Stoner's team and continue to grow the Stoner's brand! I see this as a great opportunity to help our franchisees realize their full potential. There is amazing growth opportunity by adding new Stoner's and maximizing sales in existing locations. I look forward to growing our relationships with current vendors and exploring options that are beneficial to all parties," says Judd Carlisi.

"We are thrilled to add Judd Carlisi to our growing team at Stoner's. We are confident he will be a driving force behind the continued success and growth of Stoner's Pizza Joint. Judd has a deep understanding of the industry and the Stoner's brand which will help accelerate our expansion into new markets," says John Stetson, Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Stoner's Pizza Joint, Mr. Carlisi served as District Sales Manager at Performance Foodservice Florence where he had various roles since 2014. Before Performance Foodservice, Carlisi had several roles at Sysco Foods for 17 years. Carlisi is a veteran of the US Navy where he served from 1987-1991.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.