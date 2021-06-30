Stoner's Pizza Joint to Open in Jacksonville, Florida

Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be opening its second location in the Jacksonville, FL market located in the southside at 3837 Southside Blvd, #7, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, July 1st. The new location will bring Stoner's store count to 20 in the southeast region.

"We are excited to open our second location in Jacksonville after 4 successful years in our north side store. We believe Jacksonville is an ideal market for our brand and anticipate opening another 2 locations in 2022," says Chief Operating Officer, Scott Mobley. "This has been an incredible 12 months of growth for the company as we have doubled in size and look forward to many more locations throughout Florida."

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.