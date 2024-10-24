Stoner’s Pizza Joint, a fast-growing, quick-service pizza franchise, has announced it has opened its 50th location in San Marcos, Texas. Stoner’s has opened 16 new locations since January and is on track to do over $50 million in sales for 2025.

“Reaching 50 stores is an incredible accomplishment for the entire Stoner’s team and a true testament to our dedicated franchisees,” said John Stetson, CEO and Owner of Stoner’s Pizza Joint. “We are proud of the brand we have built and look forward to continue our expansion to 100 units and beyond!”

“We are excited to be opening the doors to the brand’s 50th location. The Stoner’s team has provided a high level of support which has given us confidence to continue growing with the brand,” said Tobbie May, Owner of the San Marcos store.

The 50th location is located at 748 North LBJ Drive, Suite 102, San Marcos, TX 78666, just steps away from Texas State University. To celebrate this milestone, Stoner’s Pizza Joint’s newest location will offer $4.20 small 1-topping pizza all day during its grand opening on Thursday, October 24th. They will also donate 50 pizzas to local first responders in honor of National First Responders Day on Monday, October 28th.

Stoner’s Pizza is a delivery and takeout-focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blendrecipes. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and warm baked desserts.

Stoner’s currently operates 50 restaurants system-wide, spanning seven states, with an additional 15 units in development.