What:

To celebrate the Florida Panthers’ return to the Stanley Cup Finals, Stoner’s Pizza, the Official Pizza of the Florida Panthers, is celebrating with playoff deals like no other. Starting Game 1, fans can score free pizza, free half-baked cookies, and 50% off pizza deals on game days. Whether you’re watching from home or grabbing a bite before the puck drops, these delicious deals are the perfect way to rally behind the Cats.

When:

Game 1 – Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Special promotions will continue every game day throughout the Finals.

Where:

50 % off pizza game days and free half-baked cookies for Game 1 are valid at Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Davie, Fort Lauderdale, and Lauderhill locations. Free game day pizza for Game 1 is valid exclusively at the Fort Lauderdale location.

Exclusive Game 1 Specials – June 4:

Free Large Cheese Pizza (6–8 PM)

In-store only at Fort Lauderdale location.

In-store only. All locations.

Playoff Game Day Deal (Every Game):

50% Off All Pizzas with promo code GOCATS

Valid online, in-app, or in-store. Plus: Every Game Day Pizza = A Meal Donated to At-Risk Youth In partnership with HANDY, a Panthers-supported nonprofit serving Broward youth.

All Playoffs Long:

Free Limited Edition Stoner’s x Panthers Swag

Available at all locations while supplies last.

Why:



As the Official Pizza of the Florida Panthers, Stoner’s Pizza is excited to celebrate along the current reining Stanley Cup Winners who are coming back to defend their title. Together with Panthers fans, they will celebrate every goal, every save, and every nail-biting moment with piping hot pizza. Meals brings communities together, and this goes beyond just great food. For every pizza sold on game days, Stoner’s will donate a meal to at-risk youth through its partnership with HANDY, a nonprofit dedicated to helping local kids in need. It’s pizza with a purpose.