Street Taco Prepares to Expand to Upper West Side

Street Taco is a casual Mexican bar and taqueria concept expanding to the Upper West Side (2672 Broadway) featuring heritage-driven Mexican street food paired with an impressive collection of classic and modern cocktails crafted from house-made ingredients, making it the ideal dining experience for cocktails, weeknight dinners and large group gatherings. Beverage Director David Orellana brings his spirits expertise from his former Sommelier roles at Zuma, Quality Italian, Scarpetta and Maialino, working for Danny Meyer. Beverage highlights include:

Poco Loco with Ghost Pepper Infused Tequila, Pineapple, Lime and Red Bird Chili Pepper

Elote Old Fashioned with El Tesoro Single Barrel Reposado, Nixta Corn Liqueur and Bourbon Bitters

When in Cancun with Tequila Blanco, Passionfruit, Lime, Pineapple and Canela

Blood Orange Jalapeño Margarita with Milagro Silver Tequila, Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice & Organic Agave

Complementing the detailed bar offerings are the flavorful tacos with a wide variety of vegetarian and vegan options. Inspired by authentic Mexican flavors like Pork Carnitas and Pollo Asado, the 15 delectable tacos also feature Asian ingredients including Sweet Chili Fried Shrimp, Sesame Pork Belly, Tuna Tartare with Yuzu and Crispy Brussel Sprouts. Taco highlights include:

Pork Belly Tacos with hoisin, sesame, pickled jalapeno and cilantro

Tuna Tartare Tacos with soy, sesame, yuzu, avocado crema and a wonton shell

Blackened Mushroom Tacos with portobellos, pico, avocado crema, cotija and radish

Vegan Gringo Tacos with seasoned Beyond Meat, pico and a crispy hard shell

Other small and large plates highlighting the approachable nature of Mexican street food include:

Signature Nachos with house fried chips served with crema, pickled jalapenos, pico, avocado crema and monterey jack

Chopped Salad with green leaf lettuce, avocado, radish, cotija, corn & black bean salsa and cilantro lime dressing

Street Corn Pops with mayo, chili, cotija and a squeeze of fresh lime juice

Yuca Fries with secret spices, cilantro and charred jalapeno aioli

Taking inspiration from the art culture in Mexico, the restaurant's cool interior features curated street art, the iconic Street Taco bus, a full bar and floor to ceiling windows to bring guests a high-quality look and inviting dining experience. With a focus on creating a stylish and entertaining dining & bar space, Street Taco's second location reflects the unique character of the Upper West Side.