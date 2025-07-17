Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream is turning 20, and to celebrate this milestone anniversary, all participating locations across the country will be giving away a free scoop of our Big Blast Sensation flavor on Saturday, July 19 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. local time.

Since opening and receiving their patent in 2005, Sub Zero has changed the way the world experiences ice cream. Using the patented process developed by the founders, Sub Zero flash-freezes custom ice cream creations with liquid nitrogen at -321°F, offering a made-to-order experience unlike any other. The fog, the chill, and the science behind every scoop create moments of wonder that have become the brand’s signature.

Freezing to order allows Sub Zero to make ice cream personal. This flexibility easily accommodates allergies, dietary and lifestyle restrictions, and preferences for flavors, creams, and mix-ins. There are several options and combinations for customers to choose from to safely meet their needs and enjoy the same experience as the rest of their group.

From a single shop in Utah to a coast-to-coast franchise network, Sub Zero has grown thanks to so many amazing customers and loyal fans, and a passionate group of franchisees. Our franchisees open stores in their communities to share something sweet and magical. Many of them began as fans—some first encountered the brand while catering their own wedding, or saw the founders pitch on ABC’s Shark Tank—and now they serve up creamy creations to families in their communities. With locations across the U.S., each shop brings its unique personality and connection to local guests, while maintaining the high-quality standards and STEM-infused fun Sub Zero is known for.

This year’s featured flavor during our 20th Anniversary celebration and National Ice Cream weekend, The Big Blast, is a nostalgic mix of cotton candy ice cream, fluffy marshmallows, and a sprinkle of fizzy Pop Rocks. It’s bold, colorful, and just as exciting as the name suggests—an ideal way to celebrate two decades of flavor innovation and a customer favorite every summer!

“National Ice Cream Day gives us a reason to thank our communities, franchisees, and fans who have supported us from day one and show our appreciation to them,” says founder Jerry Hancock. “Twenty years in, we’re just getting started.”Stop by your local Sub Zero on Saturday, July 19, between 2 and 4 p.m. and enjoy a free scoop of The Big Blast—a treat that’s as unforgettable as the journey itself. Come experience what sets Sub Zero Ice Cream apart from all other ice cream and celebrate our 20th anniversary with us!