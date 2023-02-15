Submissions Open for 2023 Young Leaders to Watch

Everyone’s talking about millennials and Gen Z as an important customer base, but what’s often lost is just how crucial these generations are for your workforce—particularly in your leadership ranks.



Younger employees have been increasingly relied upon to bring new energy and solutions to restaurant companies, whether as franchisees, managers, entrepreneurs, or executives. And with the COVID-19 pandemic reshaping the direction of the industry—particularly with technology front and center—young leaders have never been more important to the future of the industry.

For the last four years, we've published our Young Leaders to Watch report in an effort to identify quick-service and fast-casual leaders under the age of 35 who are bringing exciting new ideas and concepts to the market. Now we're on the lookout for more! Want to recognize one of your colleagues? Or think that person is you? Click here to submit by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 10, 2023. The final list of honorees will be featured in QSR's June 2023 issue.

Take a look at our past reports:

