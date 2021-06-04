    Submit for the 2021 Best Franchise Deals

    Industry News | June 4, 2021
    Andy’s Frozen Custard
    Andy's Frozen Custard was one of 2020's Best Franchise Deals.

    It's that time of the year again: QSR is looking for the quick-service industry's best franchise deals. Weighing investment figures, sales trends, corporate support, and franchisee satisfaction, among other things, we've produced one of the industry's annual can't-miss franchise reports for the last 10 years.

    Think your brand should be considered one of the industry's top deals and be featured in QSR's September 2021 issue? Click here to submit your information by end of day Friday, June 4. You can also find out which brands made the cut last year

    If you have questions, please contact Danny Klein at danny@qsrmagazine.com.

