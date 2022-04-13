    Submit for the 2022 QSR 50

    McDonald's will certainly maintain its hold on the No. 1 spot of this year's QSR 50. But how does the rest of the industry stack up, particularly considering the lingering effects of the pandemic?

    It's the industry's biggest report: The QSR 50, your annual run-down of the best-performing U.S. quick-service brands. The top 50 companies ranked by U.S. system-wide sales, along with an additional 15 brands contending for the list, will appear in the August 2022 issue of QSR. This year's report promises to be particularly revealing, illustrating how the top quick-service and fast-casual brands were able to weather the COVID-19 pandemic and who is ready to accelerate on the other side.

    Think your brand will make the cut this year? Click here to submit your information today. Deadline for this year’s QSR 50 submissions is May 18. To review the QSR 50 reports from the last five years, click on the below links.

