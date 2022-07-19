Submit for the Best Restaurant Brands to Work For

The restaurant industry’s employee proposition is a hardly a new story. But it’s never been under the microscope like it is today. The sector remains about 700,000 jobs short of pre-COVID-19 levels. The tightening pool and “Great Resignation” forced brands to pay closer attention to recruitment, benefits, retention tactics and, simply, how they treat and support their workers.

For the first time at QSR, we want to recognize the restaurant chains leading the charge when it comes to being an employer of choice. There are a plethora of Best Companies to Work For lists out there; we want to create one dedicated solely to restaurants.

Think your brand should be considered one of the industry’s Best Brands to Work For? Click here to submit your information by end of day Friday, August 12. The winners will be featured in QSR’s November 2022 issue.

If you have questions, please contact Danny Klein at danny@foodnewsmedia.com