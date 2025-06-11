As temperatures heat up across the country, so are the summer savings at Subway with an all-new deal exclusively for Subway MVP Rewards members: buy one footlong and get another for just $1*. From June 12-30, guests can use promo code BOGO1 on the Subway app or Subway.com to save on chef-crafted subs or create their own sandwich masterpiece on freshly-baked bread – all packed with freshly sliced deli meats, savory steak, juicy chicken, hand-chopped veggies and finished with one of Subway’s 11 signature sauces.

“At Subway, we know summertime schedules can get hectic and finding a place to eat that balances convenience, affordability and quality can feel impossible,”said Cristina Wells, Senior Vice President of U.S. Marketing. “This new limited-time offer is the perfect way for MVP Rewards members to fill up on the good stuff and spend more time in sun-soaked adventures with families and friends.”

The Subway MVP Rewards program is designed for those who crave affordability, quality and convenience. and remains the best way to enjoy exclusive offers and year-round rewards.** To learn more about this limited-time offer and experience the quality that keeps fans coming back, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.

* Subway® MVP Rewards members only. Subway® app/online orders only. Footlong of equal/lesser price will be $1. Add-ons addt’l. Plus tax. One use per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Excludes Footlong Snacks, The Beast/5 Meat Italian, & The Garlic Roast Beef. Limited time. US only.

**Subway MVP Rewards available at participating restaurants. Points may not be earned on third-party delivery orders, ezCater catering orders, or purchases of gift cards.