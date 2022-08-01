Subway Awards Scholarships to 250 workers

This year, 250 Subway Sandwich Artists from the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia have been chosen to receive Fresh Start Scholarships. The Subway Fresh Start Scholarship provides tuition assistance to Subway restaurant employees continuing their education at a college, university or a vocational-technical school. The program is administered through Scholarship America and funded by The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation.

The Subway Fresh Start Scholarship was created in memory of the chain’s co-founder, Fred DeLuca. DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant in August 1965 when he was a 17-year-old high school graduate looking to help fund his college education. He was given a $1,000 loan from family friend, Dr. Peter Buck, and together they turned a single Bridgeport, Connecticut, sandwich shop into one of the largest and most recognized brands in the world.

“I’ve worked at Subway for almost four years, doing all that I can to help out my family. [We] have dealt with an array of financial struggles over the past couple of years, and it’s been pretty hard on us. So, when I say that I’m extremely thankful for this scholarship, I truly mean it. Your generosity has inspired me, and I hope to one day be able to help students in the way you have,” says scholarship recipient Ella Kilstrom of Iowa.

Subway Sandwich Artist and scholarship recipient Alexander Siewert of Ohio shares, “I appreciate the experience gained while working at Subway while in school, and I know the lessons I’ve learned during my time at Subway will help me in college. Thank you again, and I hope future Subway workers will continue to have access to this great opportunity.”

Since its founding, more than $4.3 million in Subway Fresh Start Scholarships have been awarded, fueling education and futures for approximately 1,750 Subway restaurant employees.

“Providing opportunities for growth is a major focus of The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation and the Subway Cares Foundation,” says Subway Cares Foundation Executive Director Michele DiNello. “Tuition assistance is one of the three pillars of our mission. Providing that assistance allows us to fuel the potential of these outstanding students and future leaders. The Fresh Start Scholarship also helps Subway Franchisees attract and retain great talent in their restaurants.”

The Subway Fresh Start Scholarship Program is administered by Scholarship America, the nation’s largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals.