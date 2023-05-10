Subway to Become Official Sandwich of Esports Brand 100 Thieves

Subway announced that it will become the Official Sandwich of 100 Thieves, kicking off a sweeping ‘refresh’ of the premier lifestyle brand and gaming organization as it embarks on a challenging stretch in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS).

In addition to being the Official Sandwich of 100 Thieves, Subway will become the marquee partner of its League of Legends professional team. It will overhaul 100 Thieves’ dedicated training room for League of Legends at its 15,000 square foot headquarters in Culver City, California – giving the team a competitive edge before the LCS Summer Split, a pivotal qualifier in the North American championship.

“Whether they compete on the court, field or battle arena, Subway is proud to be a part of the success stories of the best athletes in all sports. The incredible competitors and creators at 100 Thieves are no different,” says Carrie Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer for Subway. “They’ve grown up with Subway and we have fueled their success. It’s only fitting that Subway would step up to help 100 Thieves reclaim its rightful place at the top of the esports world.”

Subway will also hit refresh on 100 Thieves’ match-day jerseys for its other pro teams competing in Valorant and Apex Legends. These Subway-branded jerseys will be available for purchase online via 100Thieves.com, so fans can look and eat like the pros.

“Subway is synonymous with fueling talent and teams across multiple, competitive verticals,” says 100 Thieves President John Robinson. “As new members of the collective, they’re helping refresh our edge in the LCS and beyond. There are only great things ahead.”