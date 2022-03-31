Subway Brand Expanding Into New Consumer Goods Categories

Broad Street Licensing Group, the exclusive brand licensing agency for Subway Restaurants, has secured multiple new partnerships to expand the reach of the Subway brand into new consumer goods categories. These products aim to create new and exciting ways for fans to engage with the brand across multiple retail channels.

New licensees for the brand announced are:

Bio World Merchandising for a wide range of Apparel and Accessories for all tastes and value seekers;

Zuru for Collectible Toys;

Glamlite for Food Inspired Makeup Line and Accessories; Glamlite is a minority owned business that promotes the empowerment of women and denounces food shaming;

World Tech Toys for Role Playing Subway Restaurant Set where kids can serve their favorite Subway sandwiches and serve them to friends;

“We are excited to welcome our new licensing partners to Subway,” says Michele DiNello, Vice President Meetings, Events and Community Relations and Executive Director Subway Cares Foundation, Subway Restaurants. “Our newest licensees that we have selected will help to extend the Subway brand in new and exciting areas that will engage our strong fan base with products that will surprise and delight consumers of all ages.”

Broad Street will continue to add new partnerships across lifestyle, and brand inspired food and beverage categories.