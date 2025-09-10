Subway’s Fresh Fit menu is back and better than ever! Bursting with fresh flavor and feel-good choices at a great value, every Fresh Fit sandwich is stacked with 20g or more of protein, a full serving of crisp veggies and fewer than 500 calories in a six-inch. Available nationwide on September 17, Subway’s four new Fresh Fit sandwiches are freshly made to order on hearty multigrain bread and keep you moving with essential nutrients, quality ingredients and zero compromises:

Grilled Chicken & Avocado (35g protein): Grilled chicken, smashed avocado, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and topped with smoky Baja Chipotle sauce.

Ham & Turkey Stacker (20g protein): Oven-roasted Turkey and Black Forest Ham, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and finished with yellow mustard.

Seasoned Steak & Avocado (35g protein): Juicy steak, smashed avocado, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, and red onions.

Turkey & Ranch Delite (26g protein): Oven-roasted Turkey, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions and drizzled with Peppercorn Ranch.

“Eating healthy often means paying a premium, planning ahead or sacrificing flavor and taste,” said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Global Culinary and Innovation at Subway. “With the return of Fresh Fit to Subway’s menu, our guests can feel confident that there is a convenient, delicious option crafted for them at a great price – and one their macros will love even more.”

Each protein-packed sub of Subway’s Fresh Fit menu builds on everything guests loved about Fresh Fit and Subway’s legacy as the better-for-you option, while seamlessly fitting into today’s on-the-go world. In a recent nationwide survey, more than two-thirds of Americans revealed they choose convenience over nutrition when life gets busy. With Fresh Fit, guests can have it all with a variety of crave-worthy sandwiches that suit every taste, budget and lifestyle.

Alongside Fresh Fit, Subway continues to offer craveable, convenient, and affordable meal options that don’t compromise on quality. Fans can also enjoy exclusive deals and rewards through Subway MVP Rewards. To learn more about Subway MVP Rewards or to place an order, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.