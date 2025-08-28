To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Subway’s serving up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to win a piece of sandwich shop history – the artwork that once adorned the walls of Subway restaurants everywhere. Imagine updating your space with beloved artwork that has witnessed everything from family feasts to awkward first dates and everything in between.

Here are the details:

Dates: The limited-time giveaway will be open from August 28 through September 2

The limited-time giveaway will be open from August 28 through September 2 How to Enter: Users can enter by commenting directly on the official giveaway post @Subway

Users can enter by commenting directly on the official giveaway post @Subway Winners will be handpicked based on their creative, enthusiastic response in the comments – so let your love for Subway shine!

Results: Winners will be selected on 9/3 and notified the same day

That’s not all – there’s another tasty surprise! Exclusive 60th anniversary merchandise is now available on the Subway website, letting fans show off their sub-loving style anytime, anywhere. Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of Subway history and celebrate six decades of delicious, bread-filled memories!