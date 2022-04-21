Subway to Close Canada Stores for 'Eat Fresh Refresh' Launch

Subway Canada is ringing in the “Eat Fresh Refresh” – the introduction of new ingredients and bold new menu items as part of a greater brand refresh journey – by closing the doors of more than 1,500 restaurants early on Sunday April 24, the eve of the refresh.

This majority of Subway Canada restaurants will use this time (coined ‘Refresh Breaks’), to celebrate the Refresh in a number of ways; by hosting staff appreciation events with their teams, by hosting private Eat Fresh Review previews for friends and family, and by applying the finishing touches to their restaurant ahead of the Eat Fresh Refresh launch on the 25th. An operational first for the brand, this celebratory suite of closings signals a reinvigorated commitment to deliver excellence, quality ingredients, and unbeatable flavor to Canadians.