Subway Creates Footlong Potato Chip

First it was the footlong sandwich, then the footlong cookie, and now—the BAKED Lay’s Footlong.

BAKED Lay’s announced its latest collaboration with Subway, revealing its first-ever 12-inch crisp just in time for National Potato Chip Day. This new crunchy creation will be available only on Tuesday, March 14, exclusively at a Subway restaurant in Frisco, Texas.

Following the success of its first-ever footlong cookie, which debuted on National Cookie Day last year, Subway is continuing to fuel its fans’ love for footlongs by partnering with BAKED Lay’s to deliver the next world-famous snack staple.

“Surprising our fans with unexpected flavor combinations and unique culinary creations is what we do best,” says Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. “We’re grateful that our partners at Subway share our passion for creating meals that are as delicious as they are memorable.”

Starting at 11 a.m. CST on March 14, guests who purchase a Subway Series footlong meal can add on a BAKED Lay’s Footlong for free—while supplies last—exclusively at the Subway restaurant located at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Suite 100 in Frisco, Texas. Even if they aren’t lucky enough to snag a 12-inch crisp, BAKED Lay’s and Subway are inviting fans to enjoy their favorite BAKED Lay’s and share their National Potato Chip Day celebrations on social media with @lays and @subway and tagging #BakedLaysSubwayFootlong.

The BAKED Lay’s Footlong takes sandwiches to the next level when paired with The Subway Series, the greatest lineup of sandwiches in Subway history. Unveiled in July 2022, The Subway Series also introduced a whole new way to Subway with 12 signature sandwiches ordered by name or number, allowing guests to stand back and relax as Subway Sandwich Artists take care of the rest.