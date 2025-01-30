Subway continues to celebrate another year of keeping it fresh with a first-of-its-kind, footlong-sized collaboration to create the OREO Footlong Cookie. Since their debut, Americans have enjoyed over 13 million Subway Footlong Cookies, quickly making them a fan-favorite and inspiring the OREO collaboration – bringing together the ooey, gooey indulgence of a Subway Footlong Cookie with the iconic, nostalgic flavors of OREO for a one-of-a-kind treat.

Like Subway’s Footlong Chocolate Chip, the OREO Footlong Cookie is served warm and ready to share. Inspired by the iconic sandwich cookie, the cookie starts with Subway’s indulgent chocolate cookie dough, and OREO cookie pieces, topped with sweet vanilla cream and finished with even more OREO cookie pieces.

“Subway worked closely with the OREO cookie experts to create something that fans of both brands are going to love – the ideal blend of our popular double chocolate cookie with the delicious crunch of their signature cookie and crème filling,” said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. “OREO cookies capture our passion for quality ingredients and maximum flavor, making them the ideal partner for Subway’s first Footlong Cookie collaboration.”

Whether dunking, sharing or pairing with your favorite sub, Subway’s latest Footlong Cookie captures the essence of OREO, reimagined by the experts in all things footlong. The OREO Footlong Cookie is available now nationwide for a limited time through the Subway app, Subway.com or your nearest participating Subway restaurant.