Veteran Subway franchisee John Asfour, who once operated 16 high-performing Subway locations across Orange County, California, has signed a new franchise deal with Konala, the rising healthy fast-food brand redefining drive-thru dining.

The deal marks Konala’s first move into California, with the Asfour family planning to develop eight to ten locations across Orange County over the coming years. They’re starting with one unit to launch operations, with a long-term vision to build a family-run regional footprint.

Konala is a legacy project between John and his son, Stephen Asfour, who will serve as President of the franchise units in Orange County, His wife, Dina Asfour, will act as COO, while John takes on the role of Chairman and Senior Advisor. The Asfours currently operate two Subway stores and are known for running some of the top-performing locations in the region—including the #1-ranked store in the county for five consecutive years.

“We built our Subway business by doing things the right way, treating people like family, keeping operations clean and consistent, and choosing the right locations,” said John Asfour. “And now we plan to do the same with Konala here in Orange County. The model is smart, the food is fresh, and we trust the team.”

The Asfours first entered franchising in 1989, purchasing and operating the first developed Subway in California. John and his brother Ramsey, both former engineers, went on to grow the business to 16 locations across the region. Over the next three decades, they expanded across Orange County and even opened a the first Subway in a California airport at John Wayne Airport. Now, they’re passing the torch to the next generation.

Stephen, who lives a health-conscious lifestyle and was drawn to Konala’s efficient model, will lead the charge as they scout locations across North Orange County targeting cities like Brea, Anaheim, and Yorba Linda.

“What really stood out to me was the simplicity and scalability,” said Stephen Asfour. “The food is amazing, and the operations just make sense. It’s built for the future and built for families like ours who want to grow something meaningful.”

This California expansion adds to Konala’s growing momentum, with 20+ units in development nationwide and a scalable drive-thru model attracting seasoned operators from top brands.

“I’m incredibly impressed by what the Asfour family has built over the years,” said Trace Miller, founder of Konala. “Their legacy with Subway and their passion for doing things the right way really stood out. At Konala, we share that same drive for excellence and smart growth. It’s exciting to have like-minded partners leading the charge as we expand into Orange County.”