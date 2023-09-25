Subway Gives Customers Chance to Earn 1 Million Reward Points

Since its debut on September 7, more than 30 million Subway MVP Rewards members have started their ascent from Pro to All-Star member tiers in Subway’s all-new loyalty program. Today, Subway is asking its most loyal members to reach even higher and trek to the top of the world – the northernmost city in the U.S. – by October 13 to earn one million points and unlock the program’s best perks.

From September 25 to 28, Subway MVP Rewards members can visit SubwayTopOfTheWorld.com and register to travel to Utqiaġvik, Alaska, between October 9 to 13, for one million Subway MVP Reward points. Ten selected MVP Rewards members can claim the ultimate reward for this ultimate display of loyalty. In addition, the selected fans must prove their journey by posting a photo to Instagram standing underneath Utqiaġvik’s famous Whale Bone Arches and tagging @Subway to collect their hard-earned points. Subway will also provide a two-night stay at the Top of the World Hotel in Utqiaġvik, so, in addition to free subs, these MVPs can enjoy the “Gateway to the Arctic”.

This adventure represents the upgrade members are getting in Subway’s new loyalty program, which includes more ways to earn and redeem points, more rewards to choose from, more earning power and, of course, more of their favorite subs. While one million MVP Rewards points will set these ten Subway fans apart, they have some competition for the title of Subway’s most dedicated – after one person agreed to change their name to Subway earlier this year to eat and be Subway for life.

To join Subway's new MVP Rewards, use the Subway app, visit Subway.com or enter your phone number at the register at Subway restaurants across the country. For a complete overview of Subway MVP Rewards and the benefits of Subway’s new loyalty program, visit Subway.com/rewards.