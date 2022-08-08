Subway Inks Major Deal to Expand in Turkey

Subway and TFI TAB Food Investments (TFI), a leading quick-service restaurant operator in Turkey and the fifth largest quick-service operator in the world, have entered a new master franchise agreement, effective October 1, 2022, to expand Subway’s presence in Turkey.

Under the new partnership, TFI, with a proven track record of operating more than 2,700 restaurants across both global and regional quick-service brands and more than 28 years of experience in the industry, will acquire the exclusive rights to manage and develop all Subway locations in Turkey. The agreement, which includes opening 400 new restaurants across Turkey over the next seven years, will expand Subway’s current footprint of approximately 80 restaurants in the market by more than five times.

“As Subway looks to increase its presence internationally, we’re seeking partnerships with operators who have significant experience leading the growth of other major brands in a region,” says John Chidsey, Chief Executive Officer of Subway. “TFI, as the leading QSR operator in the market and with a deep understanding of Turkish consumers, is the ideal partner to help accelerate Subway’s presence in Turkey.”

In addition to opening new restaurants featuring Subway’s modernized, “Fresh Forward” design, TFI will immediately enhance delivery and online ordering options, providing consumers with a seamless digital experience.

“As consumers in Turkey continue to seek better-for-you options, Subway is well positioned to continue to expand its presence in the market and offer local guests even more opportunity to enjoy freshly made, craveable food at a great value,” says Kagan Sanli, Director of MAMCIP Region for Subway. “TFI, with strong operational and marketing expertise, best-in-class procurement and an owned supply chain, a fully integrated digital mobile delivery platform, and extensive knowledge and insights of the Turkish market, will help elevate the Subway brand and ensure we are able to meet the needs of new and returning guests.”

“TFI has proudly introduced four global [quick-service restaurant] brands to the Turkish market and is known for its innovative products, services and solutions,” adds Erhan Kurdoğlu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TFI TAB Food Investments. “We’re excited to now add Subway to our portfolio and to demonstrate once again our ability to lead and develop a global brand as we create value for Turkish guests. By leveraging our ecosystem companies, which provide products and services to QSR brands in Turkey, I’m confident TFI will be able to quickly make strategic enhancements to Subway restaurants in the country.”

The agreement with TFI is part of Subway’s multi-year transformation journey to build a Better Subway, improving on all aspects of the brand and expanding its global presence. In EMEA, Subway plans to double its number of restaurants across the region in the coming years and will continue to seek strong partners to support the brand on its journey.