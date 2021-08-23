Subway Kicks Off Aggressive International Growth with Indonesia Deal

Subway, the world's largest restaurant brand, has signed an agreement with PT Sari Sandwich Indonesia, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s food & beverage retailer, PT Map Boga Adiperkasa Tbk (MBA), whose parent company is PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAP). This agreement kicks off Subway’s aggressive plans to expand its international footprint. The partnership will launch Subway restaurants in Indonesia by Q4 2021, with initial locations set to open in the Greater Jakarta region.

"The demand for Subway restaurants is unprecedented in many markets around the world, including Indonesia,” says John Chidsey, Chief Executive Officer of Subway. "MAP, Indonesia’s leading lifestyle retailer, is the ideal partner to kick off our expansion in the Asia Pacific region, where we know convenient, better-for-you options are in demand. This is just the start of our global expansion plans.”

A major player in the Indonesian F&B market, MBA has over 590 stores across 33 Indonesian cities serving brands like Starbucks, Pizza Marzano, Krispy Kreme and others. According to the agreement, the Subway brand will be managed by PT Sari Sandwich Indonesia and expands MBA's business portfolio to eight premium international brands. In addition, Indonesia will be the first-ever market to implement Subway's exclusive country franchise model globally. Based on this model, MBA will solely spearhead Subway’s development in Indonesia with the goal of establishing strong and steady annual restaurant growth.

"MBA recognizes the importance of food retailing and works with best-in-class brands, making Subway a natural choice," says V.P. Sharma, Group CEO of PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

The partnership expands growth for both companies, allowing Subway fans in Indonesia to get freshly made, craveable food with fast, friendly and convenient service closer to home.

"Subway offers delicious, better-for-you sandwich choices that cater to the growing trend of Indonesians looking for a more balanced and healthier diet,” said Anthony Cottan, President Director of PT Map Boga Adiperkasa Tbk. “The Subway model of making every sandwich customized, in addition to its convenience and affordability, will attract many guests and position it for growth in Indonesia for many years to come."

The expansion into Indonesia marks the first step in Subway's continuing plans to grow its presence in the Asia Pacific region. The brand’s restaurants and sales throughout the region, in countries such as South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Singapore, have seen significant success in recent years and Subway expects similar results in Indonesia.