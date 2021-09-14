Subway Launches Direct Delivery Nationwide

Subway restaurants, with Stewart-Haas Racing and driver Kevin Harvick, on Tuesday unveiled a new paint scheme as part of its return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The refresh to the No. 4 car highlights Subway Delivery and will be featured in three races this season, starting Saturday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Now available nationwide, Subway Delivery powered by DoorDash allows guests to order their Subway favorites via the Subway app or on Subway.com. Guests can now earn and redeem Subway MyWay Rewards points on Subway delivery orders as well. In conjunction with Harvick being one of the 16 drivers in the NASCAR Playoffs, Subway also announced a $0 Delivery fee on all Subway Delivery orders plus a 15 percent discount on a footlong for a limited time beginning Sept. 18 when using promo code KEVIN15.

"With Subway Delivery, we are meeting guests where they are—on our new and improved Subway app and our website—to guarantee the same customized experience that guests love about our restaurants," says Carrie Walsh, chief marketing officer, Subway. "With Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team of Stewart-Haas Racing having a history of racing deep into the playoffs, I can't think of a better way to remind everyone that Subway delivers freshly made subs and fast, right to your door."

To build excitement for the debut of the new No. 4 Subway Ford Mustang, Harvick will surprise lucky fans in Charlotte by personally delivering Subway orders in a freshly wrapped race car and fire suit. Fans can follow along with the surprise deliveries on social media using #EatFreshFast, as well as get a behind-the-scenes look at how the car and Harvick's team prepare for a race weekend.

"Our Ford Mustang has a fresh new look for this Saturday night at Bristol, but our drive to go out and compete for the win remains the same," Harvick says. "We won last year's night race at Bristol and nothing would make me happier than to deliver a win for Subway in its debut with us."

The newly unveiled paint scheme, which features the Subway logo on the hood and "So Much Delivered" on the TV panel, will also be the primary sponsor of the No. 4 Ford Mustang for the September 26 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the October 24 race at Kansas Speedway. Subway will serve as a major associate sponsor October 10 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval, October 17 at Texas Motor Speedway and October 31 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.