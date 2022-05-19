Subway Launches Independent Global Nonprofit

Subway, one of the world’s largest restaurant brands, today announced the launch of the Subway Cares Foundation, an independent, global non-profit dedicated to supporting organizations that help fuel the potential of today’s youth. The Subway Cares Foundation will provide grants annually to organizations around the world that align with its mission to provide youth greater access to nutritious food, tuition assistance and growth and leadership opportunities, supporting three pillars:

Hunger Relief: Ensuring those with food insecurity have access to nutritious food. Tuition Assistance : Making higher education and vocational training accessible and more affordable. Supporting Tomorrow’s Leaders : Coaching, mentoring and teaching leadership skills to help young people learn and grow.

The Foundation’s inaugural grants, totaling $300,000, have been awarded to four leading non-profit organizations around the world, including:

Action Against Hunger, treating and preventing malnutrition across more than 45 countries around the world. Food Banks of Canada, supporting the After the Bell program, which provides nutrient dense food packs to school children in Canada experiencing food insecurity over the summer months. Folds of Honor, providing vocational and culinary school scholarships to children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Boys & Girls Clubs of America, promoting a safe, positive and inclusive environment for all that supports youth and teens in reaching their full potential.

“Subway has always been committed to lending a hand to communities, whether through disaster relief efforts, feeding first responders, or sponsoring youth activities. With the formation of the Subway Cares Foundation, we are thrilled to make our impact even greater,” says Michele DiNello, executive director of Subway Cares Foundation. “The Foundation’s focus is supporting organizations that help ensure that today’s youth are given guidance, assistance and opportunities to succeed. We all have a responsibility to make a difference today, so our next generation can have a better tomorrow.”

The Foundation’s Board of Directors brings together a diverse set of leaders to guide the organization, including Subway franchisees, Business Developers, employees and local community leaders.

“I look forward to leading this passionate team as we strive to make a difference for youth and families. Subway franchisees do an incredible job supporting their communities at the local level, and it’s our goal to build on that and make a measurable impact globally,” says Duwayne Schroeder, board president of Subway Cares Foundation and Subway business developer.