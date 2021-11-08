Subway Names Bryan Hooper Vice President of Digital and Consumer Technology

Subway restaurants announced today that Bryan Hooper has joined the company as Vice President, Digital and Consumer Technology. Hooper will lead the technology engineering teams to deliver a seamless digital experience for guests.

Hooper is a proven leader in his field, with over 20 years of experience leading global digital and e-commerce teams in the food, retail and restaurant industries.

Prior to joining Subway, Hooper served as the Vice President of Digital Experience at Cracker Barrel where he was responsible for developing a three-year digital hospitality roadmap to bring together people, partners, processes and technology and improve customer convenience. He also served as Vice President of Infrastructure and Architecture at Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., and spent over six years at Domino’s Pizza as a digital consultant.

“Bryan’s experience in bringing teams together to implement efficient digital solutions will be a tremendous asset to help deliver a frictionless digital experience,” says Donagh Herlihy, Subway’s Chief Digital and Information Officer. “As we continue our transformation journey, his strategic vision and knowledge in the food and restaurant industry will help drive profitability for the brand and our network of franchisees.”

“I am excited to join Team Subway and continue the efforts to enhance our brand’s digital assets,” says Hooper. “I look forward to joining the team and helping strengthen our relationship with sub fans all over the world through a better digital presence.”